Dimitri Tiomkin

1965 Winner
Best Score Motion PictureThe Fall of the Roman Empire
1965 Winner
Best Song Motion PictureCircus World
1962 Winner
Best Score Motion PictureThe Guns of Navarone
1962 Winner
Best Song Motion PictureTown Without Pity
1961 Winner
Best Score Motion PictureThe Alamo
1957 Winner
Special Achievement AwardDimitri Tiomkin
1953 Winner
Best Score Motion PictureHigh Noon
1952 Nominee
Best Score Motion PictureThe Well