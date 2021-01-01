Golden Globes logo

7 Nominations
6 Wins
1965 Winner

Best Score Motion Picture
The Fall of the Roman Empire

1965 Winner

Best Song Motion Picture
Circus World

1962 Winner

Best Score Motion Picture
The Guns of Navarone

1962 Winner

Best Song Motion Picture
Town Without Pity

1961 Winner

Best Score Motion Picture
The Alamo

1957 Winner

Special Achievement Award
Dimitri Tiomkin

1953 Winner

Best Score Motion Picture
High Noon

1952 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
The Well
