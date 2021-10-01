6 Nominations
Dolly Parton (born January 19, 1946 in Tennessee) is a singer, songwriter and actress. She acted in movies like Nine to Five (1980) with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) with Burt Reynolds, Rhinestone (1984) with Sylvester Stallone, Steel Magnolias (1989) with Julia Roberts, Sally Field and Shirley MacLaine, Straight Talk (1992) with James Woods. She composed and sang original songs for movies, “Nine to Five” for Nine to Five (1980), “Travelin’ Thru” for Transamerica (2005), “Girl in the Movies” for Dumplin’ (2018).
2019 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureDumplin'
2006 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureTransamerica
1983 Nominee
Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyBest Little Whorehouse In Texas, The
1981 Nominee
New Star Of The Year - ActressNine to Five (1980)
1981 Nominee
Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyNine to Five (1980)
1981 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureNine to Five (1980)