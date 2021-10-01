Golden Globes logo

Dolly Parton (born January 19, 1946 in Tennessee) is a singer, songwriter and actress. She acted in movies like Nine to Five (1980) with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) with Burt Reynolds, Rhinestone (1984) with Sylvester Stallone, Steel Magnolias (1989) with Julia Roberts, Sally Field and Shirley MacLaine, Straight Talk (1992) with James Woods. She composed and sang original songs for movies, “Nine to Five” for Nine to Five (1980), “Travelin’ Thru” for Transamerica (2005), “Girl in the Movies” for Dumplin’ (2018).

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Dumplin'

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Transamerica

1983 Nominee

1983 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Best Little Whorehouse In Texas, The

1981 Nominee

1981 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Nine to Five (1980)

1981 Nominee

1981 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Nine to Five (1980)

1981 Nominee

1981 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Nine to Five (1980)
