Dolly Parton (born January 19, 1946 in Tennessee) is a singer, songwriter and actress. She acted in movies like Nine to Five (1980) with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) with Burt Reynolds, Rhinestone (1984) with Sylvester Stallone, Steel Magnolias (1989) with Julia Roberts, Sally Field and Shirley MacLaine, Straight Talk (1992) with James Woods. She composed and sang original songs for movies, “Nine to Five” for Nine to Five (1980), “Travelin’ Thru” for Transamerica (2005), “Girl in the Movies” for Dumplin’ (2018).