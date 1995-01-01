Dominic West

2 Nominations
The English actor graduated from Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 1995. His first major TV role was starring in the critically acclaimed TV drama The Wire (2002 – 08). His other TV credits include: The Devil's Whore (2008), Appropriate Adult (2011) and The Hour (2011). His films include: 300 (2006), John Carter (2012) and Pride (2014).
2015 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesAffair, The
2012 Nominee
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureThe Hour