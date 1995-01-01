Dominic West

Golden Globes logo

The English actor graduated from Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 1995. His first major TV role was starring in the critically acclaimed TV drama The Wire (2002 – 08). His other TV credits include: The Devil's Whore (2008), Appropriate Adult (2011) and The Hour (2011). His films include: 300 (2006), John Carter (2012) and Pride (2014).

2015 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Affair, The

2012 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
The Hour
