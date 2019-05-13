Doris Day (born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 3, 1922, died May 13, 2019) started her career as a singer and acted in Hollywood movie musicals, My Dream is Yours (1949), Tea for Two (1950), Love Me or Leave Me (1954) about singer Ruth Etting, The Pajama Game (1957) and the musical western Calamity Jane (1953). She co-starred in romantic comedies with Frank Sinatra Young at Heart (1954), with Rock Hudson Pillow Talk (1959), Lover Come Back (1961) and Send Me No Flowers (1964), with David Niven Please Don’t Eat the Daisies (1960), with Cary Grant That Touch of Mink (1962), with James Garner The Thrill of It All (1963). She acted with James Stewart in the thriller The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) by Alfred Hitchcock.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Doris Day, 1989

by Philip Berk