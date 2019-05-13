Golden Globes logo

Doris Day (born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 3, 1922, died May 13, 2019) started her career as a singer and acted in Hollywood movie musicals, My Dream is Yours (1949), Tea for Two (1950), Love Me or Leave Me (1954) about singer Ruth Etting, The Pajama Game (1957) and the musical western Calamity Jane (1953). She co-starred in romantic comedies with Frank Sinatra Young at Heart (1954), with Rock Hudson Pillow Talk (1959), Lover Come Back (1961) and Send Me No Flowers (1964), with David Niven Please Don’t Eat the Daisies (1960), with Cary Grant That Touch of Mink (1962), with James Garner The Thrill of It All (1963). She acted with James Stewart in the thriller The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) by Alfred Hitchcock.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Doris Day, 1989

by Philip Berk

1989 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
1963 Winner

World Film Favorites
1960 Winner

World Film Favorites
1958 Winner

World Film Favorites
1969 Nominee

Actress In A Television Series
Doris Day Show, The

1964 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Move Over, Darling

1963 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Billy Rose's Jumbo

1961 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Midnight Lace

1960 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Pillow Talk

1959 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Tunnel of Love, The

1955 Nominee

World Film Favorites
