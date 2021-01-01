Golden Globes logo

Douglas Sirk (born Hans Sierck in Hamburg, Germany, April 26, 1897, died January 14, 1987) moved to Hollywood, directed movies like Lured (1947) with George Sanders, Magnificent Obsession and All That Heaven Allows (1955) with Jane Wyman and Rock Hudson, Written on the Wind (1956) with Rock Hudson and Lauren Bacall, The Tarnished Angels (1957) Rock Hudson and Dorothy Malone, Battle Hymn (1957) with Rock Hudson, A Time to Love and a Time to Die (1958) with John Gavin, Imitation of Life (1959) with Lana Turner.

1957 Winner

1957 Winner

Promoting International Understanding
Battle Hymn

1959 Nominee

1959 Nominee

Promoting International Understanding
Time to Love and a Time to Die, A
