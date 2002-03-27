Dudley Moore (born in London, England April 19, 1935, died March 27, 2002) performed in the comedy revue Beyond the Fringe, acted with Peter Cook in the BBC TV series Not Only... But Also (1965-1966) and in the British film Bedazzled (1967) by Stanley Donen. Moore acted in American movies like Foul Play (1978) with Chevy Chase and Goldie Hawn, 10 (1979) and Micki & Maude (1984) both directed by Blake Edwards, Arthur (1981) and Arthur 2: On the Rocks (1988) with Liza Minnelli, Unfaithfully Yours (1984), Six Weeks (1982) and Crazy People (1990) both directed by Tony Bill.