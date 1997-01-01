Golden Globes logo

Born in Los Angeles on August 8, 1937, Hoffman was cast by Mike Nichols in The Graduate (1967), starred in Midnight Cowboy (1969) by John Schlesinger with Jon Voight, Little Big Man (1970) by Arthur Penn, Straw Dogs (1971) by Sam Peckinpah, Lenny (1974) by Bob Fosse, All The President’s Men (1976) by Alan Pakula with Robert Redford, Marathon Man (1976) by John Schlesinger with Laurence Olivier, Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) Robert Benton with Meryl Streep, Tootsie (1982) by Sydney Pollack, Rain Man (1988) by Barry Levinson with Tom Cruise. He acted in Hook (1991) by Steven Spielberg with Robin Williams, Billy Bathgate (1991) by Robert Benton with Nicole Kidman, Hero (1992) by Stephen Frears with Andy Garcia, Wag the Dog (1997) by Barry Levinson with Robert DeNiro, Moonlight Mile (2002) with Susan Sarandon, Finding Neverland (2004) by Marc Forster with Johnny Depp, Meet the Fockers (2004) and Little Fockers (2010) with Barbra Streisand, Last Chance Harvey (2008) with Emma Thompson. He directed Quartet (2012) starring Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon, Billy Connolly, Tom Courtney. Hoffman acted with Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller in The Meyerowitz Stories (2017) written and directed by Noah Baumbach.

Read Dustin Hoffman's classic profile by Elisa Leonelli

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence -Dustin Hoffman, 1997 by Philip Berk

1997 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
1989 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Rain Man

1986 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Death of a Salesman

1983 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Tootsie

1980 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Kramer vs. Kramer

1968 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Graduate, The

2009 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Last Chance Harvey

1998 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Wag the Dog

1992 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Hook

1977 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Marathon Man

1975 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Lenny

1970 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Midnight Cowboy

1970 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
John and Mary

1968 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Graduate, The
