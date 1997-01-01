Dustin Hoffman

Born in Los Angeles on August 8, 1937, Hoffman was cast by Mike Nichols in The Graduate (1967), starred in Midnight Cowboy (1969) by John Schlesinger with Jon Voight, Little Big Man (1970) by Arthur Penn, Straw Dogs (1971) by Sam Peckinpah, Lenny (1974) by Bob Fosse, All The President’s Men (1976) by Alan Pakula with Robert Redford, Marathon Man (1976) by John Schlesinger with Laurence Olivier, Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) Robert Benton with Meryl Streep, Tootsie (1982) by Sydney Pollack, Rain Man (1988) by Barry Levinson with Tom Cruise. He acted in Hook (1991) by Steven Spielberg with Robin Williams, Billy Bathgate (1991) by Robert Benton with Nicole Kidman, Hero (1992) by Stephen Frears with Andy Garcia, Wag the Dog (1997) by Barry Levinson with Robert DeNiro, Moonlight Mile (2002) with Susan Sarandon, Finding Neverland (2004) by Marc Forster with Johnny Depp, Meet the Fockers (2004) and Little Fockers (2010) with Barbra Streisand, Last Chance Harvey (2008) with Emma Thompson. He directed Quartet (2012) starring Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon, Billy Connolly, Tom Courtney. Hoffman acted with Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller in The Meyerowitz Stories (2017) written and directed by Noah Baumbach.

