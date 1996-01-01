Golden Globes logo

Edward “Ed” Harris (born November 28, 1950 in Englewood, New Jersey) acted in The Right Stuff (1983) by Philip Kaufman, The Abyss (1989) by James Cameron, Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) directed by David Mamet from his 1984 play. He acted with Robert DeNiro in Jacknife (1989), with Tom Hanks in Apollo 13 (1995) by Ron Howard, with Anthony Hopkins in Nixon (1995) by Oliver Stone, with Jim Carrey in The Truman Show (1998) by Peter Weir, with Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage in The Rock (1996) by Michael Bay, with Russell Crowe in A Beautiful Mind (2001) by Ron Howard, with Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, Nicole Kidman in The Hours (2002) by Stephen Daldry, with Viggo Mortensen in A History of Violence (2005) by David Cronenberg, with Casey Affleck in Gone Baby Gone (2007) directed by Ben Affleck. Harris directed and starred in Pollock (2000) about the life of painter Jackson Pollock, in the western Appaloosa (2008) with Viggo Mortensen and Renée Zellweger. He acted in The Way Back (2010) by Peter Weir, Frontera (2014), Snowpiercer (2014) by Bong Joon-ho, Kodachrome (2017), The Lost Daughter (2021) directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal from the 2006 novel by Elena Ferrante. 

On television he acted in Empire Falls (2005), Game Change (2012), Westworld (2016-2020) based on the 1973 movie by Michael Crichton

2013 Winner

2013 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Game Change

1999 Winner

1999 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
The Truman Show

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Empire Falls

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
The Hours

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Apollo 13

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Jacknife
