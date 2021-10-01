Golden Globes logo

Eddie Redmayne

2 Nominations
1 Wins

Edward “Eddie” Redmayne (born in London, England, January 6, 1982), a British theater actor, starred in movies like My Week with Marylin (2011) with Michelle Williams, the musical Les Misérables (2012) by Tom Hooper with Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Jupiter Ascending (2015) by the Wachowskis with Channing Tatum. He played Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything (2014) with Felicity Jones and Lily Elbe in The Danish Girl (2015) by Tom Hooper with Alicia Vikander. He played Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (2016) and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) directed by David Yates from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling, costarred with Felicity Jones again in The Areonauts (2019), played Tom Hayden in The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.

Read Eddie Redmayne by Michele Manelis.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2015 Winner

2015 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
The Theory of Everything

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
The Danish Girl
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.