11 Nominations
2 Wins
Edie Falco appeared in recurring roles in Homicide: LIfe on the Street (1993) and Oz (1997) before landing the role of Carmela Soprano in The Sopranos (1999-2007). Other credits include: 30 Rock (2008), 3 Backyards (2010) and Gods Behaving Badly (2013).
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
2003 Winner
2003 Winner
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesSopranos, The
2000 Winner
2000 Winner
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesSopranos, The
2015 Nominee
2015 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesNurse Jackie
2014 Nominee
2014 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesNurse Jackie
2011 Nominee
2011 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesNurse Jackie
2010 Nominee
2010 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesNurse Jackie
2008 Nominee
2008 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesSopranos, The
2007 Nominee
2007 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesSopranos, The
2005 Nominee
2005 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesSopranos, The
2002 Nominee
2002 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesSopranos, The
2001 Nominee
2001 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesSopranos, The