Edie Falco

11 Nominations
2 Wins
Edie Falco

Edie Falco appeared in recurring roles in Homicide: LIfe on the Street (1993) and Oz (1997) before landing the role of Carmela Soprano in The Sopranos (1999-2007). Other credits include: 30 Rock (2008), 3 Backyards (2010) and Gods Behaving Badly (2013).

2003 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Sopranos, The

2000 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Sopranos, The

2015 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Nurse Jackie

2014 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Nurse Jackie

2011 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Nurse Jackie

2010 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Nurse Jackie

2008 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Sopranos, The

2007 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Sopranos, The

2005 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Sopranos, The

2002 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Sopranos, The

2001 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Sopranos, The
