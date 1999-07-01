Golden Globes logo

Edward Dmytryk

2 Nominations
1 Wins
Edward Dmytryk

Edward Dmytryk (born September 4, 1908 in Grand Forks, Canada, died July 1, 1999) directed Hollywood movies like Tender Comrade (1943) with Ginger Rogers, Murder, My Sweet (1944) with Dick Powell from the 1940 novel Farewell, My Lovely by Raymond Chandler, Crossfire (1947) with Robert Mitchum, The Caine Mutiny (1952) with Humphrey Bogart, Broken Lance (1954) with Spencer Tracy, The End of the Affair (1955) with Deborah Kerr from the 1951 novel by Graham Greene, The Young Lions (1958) with Marlon Brando, Walk on the Wild Side (1962), Mirage (1965) with Gregory Peck, Alvarez Kelly (1966) with William Holden. He wrote and directed Bluebeard (1972) with Richard Burton.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1955 Winner

1955 Winner

Promoting International Understanding
Broken Lance

1959 Nominee

1959 Nominee

Promoting International Understanding
Young Lions, The
