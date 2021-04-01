Golden Globes logo

Edward Norton

2 Nominations
1 Wins
Edward Norton

Edward Norton (born August 18, 1969 in Boston, Massachusetts) acted with Richard Gere in Primal Fear (1996) by Gregory Hoblit, with Woody Harrelson in The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996) by Milos Forman, with Brad Pitt in Fight Club (1999) by David Fincher. He starred in The Illusionist (2006) by Neil Burger, The Painted Veil (2006) directed by John Curran from the 1925 novel by Somerset Maugham. He played the Marvel Comics superhero in The Incredible Hulk (2008). He was directed by Woody Allen in Everyone Says I Love You (1996), by Wes Anderson in Moonrise Kingdom (2012) and The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), by Alejandro González Iñárritu in Birdman (2014), by David Frankel in Collateral Beauty (2016).

Norton directed and acted in Keeping the Faith (2000), he wrote, directed and starred in Motherless Brooklyn (2019) from the 1999 novel by Jonatham Lethem.

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1997 Winner

1997 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Primal Fear

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Birdman
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.