Edward Norton (born August 18, 1969 in Boston, Massachusetts) acted with Richard Gere in Primal Fear (1996) by Gregory Hoblit, with Woody Harrelson in The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996) by Milos Forman, with Brad Pitt in Fight Club (1999) by David Fincher. He starred in The Illusionist (2006) by Neil Burger, The Painted Veil (2006) directed by John Curran from the 1925 novel by Somerset Maugham. He played the Marvel Comics superhero in The Incredible Hulk (2008). He was directed by Woody Allen in Everyone Says I Love You (1996), by Wes Anderson in Moonrise Kingdom (2012) and The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), by Alejandro González Iñárritu in Birdman (2014), by David Frankel in Collateral Beauty (2016).

Norton directed and acted in Keeping the Faith (2000), he wrote, directed and starred in Motherless Brooklyn (2019) from the 1999 novel by Jonatham Lethem.