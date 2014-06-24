Eli Wallach (born in Brooklyn, New York, December 7, 1915, died June 24, 2014) studied at the Actors Studios under Lee Strasberg, was cast by Elia Kazan in Baby Doll (1956) with Karl Malden and Carroll Baker, acted in The Magnificent Seven (1960) with Yul Brynner and Steve McQueen, The Misfits (1961) by John Huston with Clark Gable and Marilyn Monroe, Lord Jim (1965) by Richard Brooks with Peter O’Toole, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (Il buono, il brutto, il cattivo, 1966) by Sergio Leone with Clint Eastwood, Tough Guys (1986) with Burt Lancaster and Kirk Douglas, The Godfather Part III (1990) by Francis Ford Coppola with Al Pacino, The Two Jakes (1990) by Jack Nicholson, The Holiday (2006) by Nancy Meyers with Kate Winslet, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010) by Oliver Stone with Michael Douglas, The Ghost Writer (2010) by Roman Polanski with Ewan McGregor.