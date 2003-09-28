Golden Globes logo

Elia Kazan

5 Nominations
4 Wins

Elia Kazan (born Elias Kazantzoglou on September 7, 1909, in Constantinople, now Istanbul, to Greek parents, died on September 28, 2003) started his career as an actor and theater director in New York, co-founded the Actors Studio in 1947, that would introduce Method acting under the direction of Lee Strasberg. He moved to Hollywood where he made his motion picture directing debut with A Tree Grows in Brooklyn (1945) from the 1943 novel by Betty Smith, he directed Gregory Peck in Gentleman’s Agreement (1947) about anti-Semitism in America, Marlon Brando in A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) from the 1947 play by Tennessee Williams, and in On the Waterfront (1954), James Dean in East of Eden (1955), Carrol Baker in Baby Doll (1956), Warren Beatty in Splendor in the Grass (1961) with Natalie Wood, Robert De Niro in The Last Tycoon (1976) with a screenplay by Harold Pinter from the 1941 unfinished novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. He turned into a film his autobiographical book about his uncle, America, America (1963), and his novel The Arrangement (1969) starring Kirk Douglas.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1964 Winner

1964 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
America, America

1957 Winner

1957 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Baby Doll

1955 Winner

1955 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
On the Waterfront

1948 Winner

1948 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Gentleman's Agreement

1964 Nominee

1964 Nominee

Promoting International Understanding
America, America
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.