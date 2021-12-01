Golden Globes logo

Elizabeth Olsen

1 Nominations
Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen (born in Sherman Oaks, California, February 16, 1989) acted in movies like Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011), I Saw the Light (2015) with Tom Hiddleston as Hank Williams, Wind River (2017) by Taylor Sheridan, Ingrid Goes West (2017). She played Wanda Maximoff/Scarlett Witch in the Marvel movies Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and on television in WandaVision (2021) with Paul Bettany as Vision.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
WandaVision
