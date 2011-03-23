Golden Globes logo

Elizabeth Taylor

5 Nominations
2 Wins

Born in London, England to American parents on February 26, 1932, died in Los Angeles on March 23, 2011, “Liz” Taylor, one of Hollywood biggest stars, started acting as a child in National Velvet (1944) with Mickey Rooney. She starred with Spencer Tracy in Father of the Bride (1950) by Vincent Minnelli, with Montgomery Clift in A Place in the Sun (1951), with Rock Hudson and James Dean in Giant (1956), both directed by George Stevens, with Paul Newman in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) directed by Richard Brooks, with Montgomery Clift in Suddenly Last Summer (1959) by Joseph Mankiewicz, from the plays by Tennessee Williams. In the 1960s she starred with Richard Burton in Cleopatra (1963), The Sandpiper (1965) by Vincent Minnelli, The Taming of the Shrew (1967) by Franco Zeffirelli from the Shakespeare play, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) directed by Mike Nichols from the play by Edward Albee. She acted with Marlon Brando in Reflections in a Golden Eye (1967) by John Huston, with Warren Beatty in The Only Game in Town (1970) by George Stevens.

Read Elizabeth Taylor's Best Performance? by Philip Berk

Read Legend Elizabeth Taylor Remembered

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Elizabeth Taylor, 1985 by Philip Berk

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1985 Winner

1985 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Elizabeth Taylor

1974 Winner

1974 Winner

World Film Favorites
Elizabeth Taylor

1960 Winner

1960 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Suddenly, Last Summer

1957 Winner

1957 Winner

Special Achievement Award
Elizabeth Taylor

1974 Nominee

1974 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Ash Wednesday

1967 Nominee

1967 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

1961 Nominee

1961 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Butterfield 8
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.