Golden Globes logo

Elle Fanning

2 Nominations
Elle Fanning 033119 Teen Spirit C

Mary Elle Fanning (born in Conyers, Georgia, April 9, 1998), younger sister of Dakota Fanning, acted in movies like I Am Sam (2001), Phoebe in Wonderland (2008), Somewhere (2010) and The Beguiled (2017) by Sofia Coppola, Super 8 (2011) by J.J. Abrams, We Bought a Zoo (2011) by Cameron Crowe, Ginger & Rosa (2012) by Sally Potter, The Neon Demon (2016) by Nicholas Winding Refn, 20th Century Women (2016) by Mike Mills, A Rainy Day in New York (2019) by Woody Allen. She played the princess in Maleficent (2014) with Angelina Jolie and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019). On television she played Catherine the Great of Russia in The Great (2020-2021) with Nichola Hoult.

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Great, The

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Great, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.