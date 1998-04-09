Mary Elle Fanning (born in Conyers, Georgia, April 9, 1998), younger sister of Dakota Fanning, acted in movies like I Am Sam (2001), Phoebe in Wonderland (2008), Somewhere (2010) and The Beguiled (2017) by Sofia Coppola, Super 8 (2011) by J.J. Abrams, We Bought a Zoo (2011) by Cameron Crowe, Ginger & Rosa (2012) by Sally Potter, The Neon Demon (2016) by Nicholas Winding Refn, 20th Century Women (2016) by Mike Mills, A Rainy Day in New York (2019) by Woody Allen. She played the princess in Maleficent (2014) with Angelina Jolie and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019). On television she played Catherine the Great of Russia in The Great (2020-2021) with Nichola Hoult.