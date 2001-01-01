Golden Globes logo

Ellen Burstyn (born Edna Gillooly December 7, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan) acted in The Last Picture Show (1971) by Peter Bogdanovich, The Exorcist (1973) by William Friedkin, Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974) by Martin Scorsese, Same Time, Next Year (1978) directed by Robert Mulligan from the 1975 play by Bernard Slade, Resurrection (1980) by Daniel Petri, Requiem For a Dream (1990) by Darren Aronofsky, Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (2002) directed by Callie Khouri from the 1996 novel by Rebecca Well. Burstyn played Barbara Bush in W (2008) by Oliver Stone, elderly Jessica Chastain in Interstellar (2014) by Christopher Nolan, Blake Lively’s mother in The Age of Adaline (2015). She acted in Lucy in the Sky (2019) with Natalie Portman, Pieces of a Woman (2021) with Vanessa Kirby.

On television she acted in Mrs. Harris (2005), For One More Day (2007), Political Animals (2012), Flowers in the Attic (2014).

1979 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Same Time, Next Year

2001 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Requiem for a Dream

1982 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
People Vs. Jean Harris, The

1981 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Resurrection

1975 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore

1974 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Exorcist, The

1972 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Last Picture Show, The
