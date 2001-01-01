Ellen Burstyn (born Edna Gillooly December 7, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan) acted in The Last Picture Show (1971) by Peter Bogdanovich, The Exorcist (1973) by William Friedkin, Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974) by Martin Scorsese, Same Time, Next Year (1978) directed by Robert Mulligan from the 1975 play by Bernard Slade, Resurrection (1980) by Daniel Petri, Requiem For a Dream (1990) by Darren Aronofsky, Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (2002) directed by Callie Khouri from the 1996 novel by Rebecca Well. Burstyn played Barbara Bush in W (2008) by Oliver Stone, elderly Jessica Chastain in Interstellar (2014) by Christopher Nolan, Blake Lively’s mother in The Age of Adaline (2015). She acted in Lucy in the Sky (2019) with Natalie Portman, Pieces of a Woman (2021) with Vanessa Kirby.

On television she acted in Mrs. Harris (2005), For One More Day (2007), Political Animals (2012), Flowers in the Attic (2014).