Ellen Lee DeGeneres (born January 26, 1958 in Metairie, Louisiana) started as a stand-up comedian, starred in the television comedy series Ellen (1994-1998) and The Ellen Show (2001-2002), she has been the host of the daytime The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2003. She acted in movies like Mr. Wrong (1996) with Bill Pullman, EDtv (1996) by Ron Howard. She voiced Dory, the fish with short-term memory loss, in the animated features Finding Nemo (2003) and Finding Dory (2016).
2020 Winner
Carol Burnett AwardEllen DeGeneres
1998 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesEllen
1996 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesEllen
1995 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesEllen