Golden Globes logo

Elliot Page

1 Nominations
Actor Elliott Page, Golden Globe nominee

Elliot Page (born February 21, 1987, in Halifax, Canada), previously known as Ellen Page, starred in Juno (2007) by Jason Reitman, Whip It (2009) by Drew Barrymore, he acted in Inception (2010) by Christopher Nolan, To Rome with Love (2012) by Woody Allen. He reprised the role of Kitty Pride/Shadowcat from X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) by Bryan Singer, starred with Julianne Moore in the true story Freeheld (2015), with Evan Rachel Wood in Into the Forest (2015) directed by Patricia Rozema from the 1996 novel by Jean Hegland, with Diego Luna in the science fiction horror movie Flatliners (2017), with Kate Mara in My Days of Mercy (2017).

On television, Page acted in Tales of the City (2019) from the novels by Armistead Maupin, The Umbrella Academy (2019-2020).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Juno
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.