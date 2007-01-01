Elliot Page (born February 21, 1987, in Halifax, Canada), previously known as Ellen Page, starred in Juno (2007) by Jason Reitman, Whip It (2009) by Drew Barrymore, he acted in Inception (2010) by Christopher Nolan, To Rome with Love (2012) by Woody Allen. He reprised the role of Kitty Pride/Shadowcat from X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) by Bryan Singer, starred with Julianne Moore in the true story Freeheld (2015), with Evan Rachel Wood in Into the Forest (2015) directed by Patricia Rozema from the 1996 novel by Jean Hegland, with Diego Luna in the science fiction horror movie Flatliners (2017), with Kate Mara in My Days of Mercy (2017).

On television, Page acted in Tales of the City (2019) from the novels by Armistead Maupin, The Umbrella Academy (2019-2020).