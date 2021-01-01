1 Nominations
Elsa Lanchester (born in London, England, October 28, 1902, died December 26, 1986), married to fellow actor Charles Laughton (1929-1962), acted in movies like Bride of Frankenstein (1935) with Boris Karloff, Rembrandt (1936) and The Big Clock (1948) with Laughton, The Bishop’s Wife (1947), Come to the Stable (1949), The Inspector General (1949) with Danny Kaye, Witness for the Prosecution (1957) directed by Billy Wilder from the 1953 play by Agatha Christie, Bell, Book and Candle (1958), Mary Poppins (1964) with Julie Andrews, Murder by Death (1964), Willard (1971). She wrote two autobiographical books, Charles Laughton and I (1938), Elsa Lanchester Herself (1983).