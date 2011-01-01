Golden Globes logo

Emerald Fennell (born in London, England, October 1, 1985) appeared in movies like Albert Nobbs (2011) and The Danish Girl (2015), played Camilla Parker Bowles in the television series The Crown (2019-2020), was showrunner of Killing Eve (2019), wrote and directed the feature film Promising Young Woman (2020) with Carey Mulligan.

2021 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Promising Young Woman

2021 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Promising Young Woman
