Emerald Fennell (born in London, England, October 1, 1985) appeared in movies like Albert Nobbs (2011) and The Danish Girl (2015), played Camilla Parker Bowles in the television series The Crown (2019-2020), was showrunner of Killing Eve (2019), wrote and directed the feature film Promising Young Woman (2020) with Carey Mulligan.
Best Director Motion PicturePromising Young Woman
Best Screenplay Motion PicturePromising Young Woman