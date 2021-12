Erich von Stroheim (born in Vienna, Austria, September 22, 1885, died May 12, 1957) directed silent films like Greed (1924), The Merry Widow (1925), The Wedding March (1928). He acted in French movies like La Grande Illusion (1937) by Jean Renoir, in American movies like Sunset Boulevard (1950) directed by Billy Wilder with Gloria Swanson and William Holden.