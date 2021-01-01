Golden Globes logo

Esther Williams

2 Nominations
2 Wins
Esther Williams

1956 Winner

1956 Winner

Hollywood Citizenship Award
Esther Williams

1952 Winner

1952 Winner

World Film Favorite
Esther Williams
