Ethan Coen (born in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, September 21, 1957) wrote and directed with his older brother Joel Coen movies like Raising Arizona (1987) with Nicolas Cage, Miller’s Crossing (1990) with Gabriel Byrne, Barton Fink (1991) with John Turturro, Fargo (1996) with Frances McDormand, The Big Lebowski (1998) with Jeff Bridges, O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) with George Clooney, No Country for Old Men (2007) with Javier Bardem, A Serious Man (2009) with Michael Stulbarg, True Grit (2010) with Hailee Steinfeld, Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) with Oscar Isaac, Hail, Caesar! (2016), The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018).

2008 Winner

2008 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
No Country for Old Men

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Fargo

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Fargo

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Inside Llewyn Davis

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
No Country for Old Men

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Man Who Wasn't There, The

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Fargo
