Ethan Coen (born in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, September 21, 1957) wrote and directed with his older brother Joel Coen movies like Raising Arizona (1987) with Nicolas Cage, Miller’s Crossing (1990) with Gabriel Byrne, Barton Fink (1991) with John Turturro, Fargo (1996) with Frances McDormand, The Big Lebowski (1998) with Jeff Bridges, O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) with George Clooney, No Country for Old Men (2007) with Javier Bardem, A Serious Man (2009) with Michael Stulbarg, True Grit (2010) with Hailee Steinfeld, Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) with Oscar Isaac, Hail, Caesar! (2016), The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018).