Ettore Scola (Born in Trevico, Italy, May 10, 1931, died January 19, 2016), Italian screenwriter and film director, helmed movies like We All Loved Each Other So Much (C’eravamo tanto amati, 1974) with Vittorio Gassman, Stefania Sandrelli, Nino Manfredi, A Special Day (Una giornata particolare, 1977) with Sophia Loren and Marcello Mastroianni, The Family (La famiglia, 1987) with Vittorio Gassman and Fanny Ardant, Splendor (1988) with Marcello Mastroianni. He co-directed with Dino Risi and Mario Monicelli Viva l’Italia! (I nuovi mostri, 1977) with Vittorio Gassman, Ugo Tognazzi, Alberto Sordi.