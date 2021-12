Eva Green is a French actress who first came to prominence as Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale (2006). She has gone on to star in The Golden Compass (2007), Cracks (2009), Dark Shadows (2012), 300: Rise of an Empire (2014), and Sin City: A Dame To Kill For (2014). She received her first Golden Globe nomination for her role as Vanessa Ives in Penny Dreadful (2014-)