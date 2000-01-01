Eva Marie Saint (born Newark, New Jersey, July 4, 1924) acted on stage in plays like The Trip to Bountiful (1953) by Horton Foote, in movies like On the Waterfront (1954) by Elia Kazan with Marlon Brando, A Hatful of Rain (1957) by Fred Zinneman, North by North West (1959) by Alfred Hitchcock with Cary Grant, Exodus (1960) with Paul Newman, All Fall Down (1962) by John Frankenheimer, Loving (1970) with George Segal, Nothing in Common (1986) with Tom Hanks, I Dreamed of Africa (2000) with Kim Basinger, Superman Returns (2006) by Bryan Singer, Winter’s Tale (2014) directed by Avika Goldsman from the 1983 novel by Mark Helprin. On television, she acted in the comedy series Moonlighting (1985-1989).