Golden Globes logo

Evan Rachel Wood

3 Nominations

Evan Rachel Wood (born September 7, 1987 in Raleigh, North Carolina) acted in Thirteen (2003) by Catherine Hardwicke, The Missing (2003) by Ron Howard, Down in the Valley (2006) with Edward Norton, Running with Scissors (2006) directed by Ryan Murphy from the 2002 memoir by Augusten Burroughs, Across the Universe (2007) by Julie Taymor, The Wrestler (2008) by Darren Aronofksy with Mickey Rourke, Whatever Works (2009) by Woody Allen with Larry David, The Ides of March (2011) by George Clooney with Ryan Gosling, Into the Forest (2015), Kajillionaire (2020) by Miranda July.

On television, Wood acted in True Blood (2009-2011), with Kate Winslet in Mildred Pierce (2011) directed by Todd Haynes from the 1941 novel by James Cain, Westworld (2016-2020) based on the 1973 movie by Michael Crichton.

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Westworld

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Mildred Pierce

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Thirteen
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.