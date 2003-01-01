Evan Rachel Wood (born September 7, 1987 in Raleigh, North Carolina) acted in Thirteen (2003) by Catherine Hardwicke, The Missing (2003) by Ron Howard, Down in the Valley (2006) with Edward Norton, Running with Scissors (2006) directed by Ryan Murphy from the 2002 memoir by Augusten Burroughs, Across the Universe (2007) by Julie Taymor, The Wrestler (2008) by Darren Aronofksy with Mickey Rourke, Whatever Works (2009) by Woody Allen with Larry David, The Ides of March (2011) by George Clooney with Ryan Gosling, Into the Forest (2015), Kajillionaire (2020) by Miranda July.

On television, Wood acted in True Blood (2009-2011), with Kate Winslet in Mildred Pierce (2011) directed by Todd Haynes from the 1941 novel by James Cain, Westworld (2016-2020) based on the 1973 movie by Michael Crichton.