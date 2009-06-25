6 Nominations
Farrah Fawcett (born Ferrah Leni Fawcett on February 2, 1947) rose to worldwide recognition in 1976 with the release of her famous red swimsuit poster – the best-selling poster in history. She earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her role in TV’s Charlie’s Angels (1976), her iconic hairstyle also becoming an international trend after Fawcett donned it on the show. She also received nominations for her work in Extremities (1986), Poor Little Rich Girl: The Barbara Hutton Story (1987) and Small Sacrifices (1989). Fawcett passed away on June 25, 2009 after a years-long battle with cancer.
1990 Nominee
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureSmall Sacrifices
1988 Nominee
Best Actress - Television Motion PicturePoor Little Rich Girl: The Barbara Hutton Story
1987 Nominee
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureNazi Hunter: The Beate Klarsfeld Story
1987 Nominee
Best Actress - Motion Picture DramaExtremities
1985 Nominee
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureBurning Bed, The
1977 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesCharlie's Angels