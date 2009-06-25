Golden Globes logo

Farrah Fawcett

6 Nominations

Farrah Fawcett (born Ferrah Leni Fawcett on February 2, 1947) rose to worldwide recognition in 1976 with the release of her famous red swimsuit poster – the best-selling poster in history.  She earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her role in TV’s Charlie’s Angels (1976), her iconic hairstyle also becoming an international trend after Fawcett donned it on the show. She also received nominations for her work in Extremities (1986), Poor Little Rich Girl: The Barbara Hutton Story (1987) and Small Sacrifices (1989). Fawcett passed away on June 25, 2009 after a years-long battle with cancer.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Small Sacrifices

1988 Nominee

1988 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Poor Little Rich Girl: The Barbara Hutton Story

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Nazi Hunter: The Beate Klarsfeld Story

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Extremities

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Burning Bed, The

1977 Nominee

1977 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Charlie's Angels
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.