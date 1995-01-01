Golden Globes logo

Faye Dunaway

11 Nominations
3 Wins

Dorothy Faye Dunaway (born January 14, 1941 in Bascom, Florida) starred with Warren Beatty in Bonnie and Clyde (1967) directed by Arthur Penn, with Steve McQueen in The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) by Norman Jewison, with Kirk Douglas in The Arrangement (1969) by Elia Kazan, with Dustin Hoffman in Little Big Man (1970) by Arthur Penn, with Jack Nicholson in Chinatown (1974) by Roman Polanski, with Robert Redford in Three Days of the Condor (1975) by Sydney Pollack, with Peter Finch and William Holden in Network (1976) directed by Sidney Lumet from a screenplay by Paddy Chayefsky. Dunaway played Joan Crawford in Mommie Dearest (1981), acted with Mickey Rourke in Barfly (1987) by Barbet Schroeder, with Natasha Richardson in The Handmaid’s Tale (1990) by Volker Schlondorff, with Johnny Depp in Arizona Dream (1993) by Emir Kusturica, with Marlon Brando and Johnny Depp in Don Juan DeMarco (1995), with Gene Hackman in The Chamber (1996) directed by James Foley from the 1994 John Grisham novel.

Read Faye Dunaway's classic profile by Elisa Leonelli.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1999 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Gia

1985 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Ellis Island

1977 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Network

2001 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Running Mates

1994 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Columbo: It's All In The Game

1988 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Barfly

1976 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Three Days of the Condor

1975 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Chinatown

1971 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Puzzle of a Downfall Child

1968 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Hurry Sundown

1968 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Bonnie and Clyde
