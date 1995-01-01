Dorothy Faye Dunaway (born January 14, 1941 in Bascom, Florida) starred with Warren Beatty in Bonnie and Clyde (1967) directed by Arthur Penn, with Steve McQueen in The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) by Norman Jewison, with Kirk Douglas in The Arrangement (1969) by Elia Kazan, with Dustin Hoffman in Little Big Man (1970) by Arthur Penn, with Jack Nicholson in Chinatown (1974) by Roman Polanski, with Robert Redford in Three Days of the Condor (1975) by Sydney Pollack, with Peter Finch and William Holden in Network (1976) directed by Sidney Lumet from a screenplay by Paddy Chayefsky. Dunaway played Joan Crawford in Mommie Dearest (1981), acted with Mickey Rourke in Barfly (1987) by Barbet Schroeder, with Natasha Richardson in The Handmaid’s Tale (1990) by Volker Schlondorff, with Johnny Depp in Arizona Dream (1993) by Emir Kusturica, with Marlon Brando and Johnny Depp in Don Juan DeMarco (1995), with Gene Hackman in The Chamber (1996) directed by James Foley from the 1994 John Grisham novel.

