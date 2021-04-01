Felicity Jones (born in Birmingham, England, October 17, 1983) starred on British television’s Northanger Abbey (2007) from the Jane Austen novel, in movies like Chéri (2009) by Stephen Frears with Michelle Pfeiffer, The Tempest (2010) by Julie Taymor with Helen Mirren, Like Crazy (2011) by Drake Doremus with Anton Yelchin, Hysteria (2011) with Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Invisible Woman (2013) by Ralph Fiennes. Jones played Jane, Stephan Hawkings’s wife, in The Theory of Everything (2015) with Eddie Redmayne. In 2016 she starred in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, A Monster Calls with Sigourney Weaver, Inferno by Ron Howard with Tom Hanks. She portrayed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in On the Basis of Sex (2018) directed by Mimi Leder, co-starred with Eddie Redmayne again in The Aeronauts (2019).

