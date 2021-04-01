Golden Globes logo

Felicity Jones

1 Nominations

Felicity Jones (born in Birmingham, England, October 17, 1983) starred on British television’s Northanger Abbey (2007) from the Jane Austen novel, in movies like Chéri (2009) by Stephen Frears with Michelle Pfeiffer, The Tempest (2010) by Julie Taymor with Helen Mirren, Like Crazy (2011) by Drake Doremus with Anton Yelchin, Hysteria (2011) with Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Invisible Woman (2013) by Ralph Fiennes. Jones played Jane, Stephan Hawkings’s wife, in The Theory of Everything (2015) with Eddie Redmayne. In 2016 she starred in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, A Monster Calls with Sigourney Weaver, Inferno by Ron Howard with Tom Hanks. She portrayed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in On the Basis of Sex (2018) directed by Mimi Leder, co-starred with Eddie Redmayne again in The Aeronauts (2019).

Read more on Fecility Jones (The Theory of Everything) by Gabriel Lerman

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
The Theory of Everything
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.