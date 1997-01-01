Golden Globes logo

Fernando Meirelles (born November 9, 1955 in São Paulo, Brazil) co-directed City of God (2002) with Kátia Lund from the 1997 novel by Paulo Lins, The Constant Gardener (2005) with Rachel Weisz and Ralph Fiennes from the 2001 novel by John le Carré, Blindness (2008) from the 1995 novel by José Saramago, The Two Popes (2019) with Anthony Hopkins as Benedict XVI and Jonathan Pryce as Argentinian Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, the future Pope Francis.

2006 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Constant Gardener, The

2003 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
City of God
