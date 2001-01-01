2 Nominations
Frances O'Connor is an actress who has appeared in numerous films including A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001), Blessed (2009), and The Hunter (2011). Her TV credits include Cashmere Mafia (2008), Ice (2011), and Golden Globe nominated performances in Madame Bovary (2001) and The Missing (2014).
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureThe Missing
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureMadame Bovary (2001)