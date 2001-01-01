Golden Globes logo

Frances O'Connor

2 Nominations

Frances O'Connor is an actress who has appeared in numerous films including A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001), Blessed (2009), and The Hunter (2011). Her TV credits include Cashmere Mafia (2008), Ice (2011), and Golden Globe nominated performances in Madame Bovary (2001) and The Missing (2014).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
The Missing

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Madame Bovary (2001)
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.