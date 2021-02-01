Golden Globes logo

Francis Ford Coppola

11 Nominations
3 Wins

Francis Coppola (born April 7, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan) wrote and directed The Godfather (1972) from the 1969 novel by Mario Puzo, starring Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, The Godfather Part II (1974), The Godfather Part III (1990), The Conversation (1974) with Gene Hackman, Apocalypse Now (1979) co-written with John Milius from the novella Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad, set during the Vietnam War, the musical One from the Heart (1982), The Outsiders (1983) and Rumble Fish (1983) both from novels by S.E. Hinton, The Cotton Club (1984) with Richard Gere. He directed Peggy Sue Got Married (1985) with Kathleen Turner, Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988) with Jeff Bridges, Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) with Gary Oldman, Jack (1996) with Robin Williams, he wrote and directed The Rainmaker (1997) from the novel by John Grisham.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1980 Winner

1980 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Apocalypse Now

1973 Winner

1973 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Godfather, The

1973 Winner

1973 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Godfather, The

1998 Nominee

1998 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
The Odyssey

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Godfather Part III, The

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Godfather Part III, The

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Cotton Club, The

1975 Nominee

1975 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Conversation, The

1975 Nominee

1975 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Godfather Part II, The

1975 Nominee

1975 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Conversation, The

1975 Nominee

1975 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Godfather Part II, The
