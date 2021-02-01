Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Coppola (born April 7, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan) wrote and directed The Godfather (1972) from the 1969 novel by Mario Puzo, starring Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, The Godfather Part II (1974), The Godfather Part III (1990), The Conversation (1974) with Gene Hackman, Apocalypse Now (1979) co-written with John Milius from the novella Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad, set during the Vietnam War, the musical One from the Heart (1982), The Outsiders (1983) and Rumble Fish (1983) both from novels by S.E. Hinton, The Cotton Club (1984) with Richard Gere. He directed Peggy Sue Got Married (1985) with Kathleen Turner, Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988) with Jeff Bridges, Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) with Gary Oldman, Jack (1996) with Robin Williams, he wrote and directed The Rainmaker (1997) from the novel by John Grisham.
