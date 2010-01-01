Golden Globes logo

Franco Nero

1 Nominations
Franco Nero

Franco Nero (born Francesco Sparanero in Parma, Italy, November 23, 1941) starred in the western Django (1966) by Sergio Corbucci, he played Lancelot in Camelot (1967) with Vanessa Redgrave and Richard Harris, acted with Claudia Cardinale in Il giorno della civetta (The Day of the Owl, 1968) by Damiano Damiani, with Catherine Deneuve in Tristana (1970) by Luis Buñuel, with Vanessa Redgrave in Letters to Juliet (2010). He made a cameo appearance in Django Unchained (2012) by Quentin Tarantino.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1968 Nominee

1968 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Camelot
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.