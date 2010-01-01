Franco Nero (born Francesco Sparanero in Parma, Italy, November 23, 1941) starred in the western Django (1966) by Sergio Corbucci, he played Lancelot in Camelot (1967) with Vanessa Redgrave and Richard Harris, acted with Claudia Cardinale in Il giorno della civetta (The Day of the Owl, 1968) by Damiano Damiani, with Catherine Deneuve in Tristana (1970) by Luis Buñuel, with Vanessa Redgrave in Letters to Juliet (2010). He made a cameo appearance in Django Unchained (2012) by Quentin Tarantino.