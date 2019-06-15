Golden Globes logo

Franco Zeffirelli

4 Nominations
1 Wins
Franco Zeffirelli

Gian Franco Zeffirelli (born February 12, 1923 in Florence, Italy, died 15 June 2019) directed movies from the plays by William Shakespeare, The Taming of the Shrew (1967) with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, Romeo and Juliet (1968) with Leonard  Whiting and Olivia Hussey, Hamlet (1990) with Mel Gibson and Glenn Close. He adapted for the screen operas by Giuseppe Verdi, La Traviata (1982) and Otello (1987), both with Placido Domingo. He directed Brother Sun, Sister Moon (1972) about the life of St. Francis of Assisi, The Champ (1979) with Jon Voight and Ricky Schroder, remake of the 1931 movie by King Vidor, Jane Eyre (1996) with William Hurt and Charlotte Gainsburg from the 1847 novel by Charlotte Brönte, Tea with Mussolini (1999) with Cher, Maggie Smith, Judy Dench, Joan Plowright, Callas Forever (2002) with Fanny Ardant as soprano Maria Callas. For television he directed the miniseries Jesus of Nazareth (1977).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1969 Winner

1969 Winner

Foreign Film - English Language
Romeo and Juliet

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Otello

1983 Nominee

1983 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Traviata, La

1969 Nominee

1969 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Romeo and Juliet
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.