Frank Capra (born Francesco Capra on May 18, 1897, in Palermo, Italy, raised in Los Angeles from the age of 5, died September 3, 1991) directed the silent movies with Harry Langdon The Strong Man (1926) and Short Pants (1927), Black and White talkies like It Happened One Night (1934) with Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert, Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) with Gary Cooper, Lost Horizon (1937) with Ronald Colman. He directed James Stewart in You Can’t Take it with You (1938), Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939), It’s a Wonderful Life (1946). In technicolor, he directed the comedy Pocketful of Miracles (1961) with Glenn Ford and Bette Davis.

1947 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
It's A Wonderful Life
