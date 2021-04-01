Golden Globes logo

Frank Langella (born in Bayonne, New Jersey, January 1, 1938) acted in the theater and in movies like Diary of a Mad Housewife (1970), The Twelve Chairs (1971) by Mel Brooks, Dracula (1979) by John Badham, Dave (1993) by Ivan Reitman, Good Night, and Good Luck (2005) by George Clooney, Frost/Nixon (2008) directed by Ron Howard from the 2006 play by Peter Morgan, Captain Fantastic (2016) with Viggo Mortensen. He played Judge Julius Hoffman in The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. On television Langella acted in The Americans (2013-2017), played Mr. Pickles’ father in Kidding (2018-2020) with Jim Carrey.

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Frost/Nixon

1971 Nominee

1971 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Diary of a Mad Housewife
