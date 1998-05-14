Golden Globes logo

Francis Albert Sinatra (born in Hoboken New Jersey, December 12, 1915, died May 14, 1998) is best known as the beloved singer of dozens of hit songs and as the leader of the Rat Pack, alongside Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin, Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop, in the Las Vegas heist movie Ocean's 11 (1960). Frank Sinatra starred in musicals like On The Town (1949) with Gene Kelley, Guys and Dolls (1955) with Marlon Brando, High Society (1956) with Bing Crosby and Grace Kelly, Pal Joey (1957) with Rita Hayworth and Kim Novak. He received critical acclaim for his acting in movies like From Here to Eternity (1953) by Fred Zinneman, The Man with the Golden Arm (1955) by Otto Preminger, Some Came Running (1958) by Vincent Minnelli, The Manchurian Candidate (1962) by John Frankenheimer.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1971 Winner

1971 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Frank Sinatra

1958 Winner

1958 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Pal Joey

1954 Winner

1954 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
From Here to Eternity

1946 Winner

1946 Winner

Promoting International Understanding
The House I Live In

1964 Nominee

1964 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Come Blow Your Horn
