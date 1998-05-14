Francis Albert Sinatra (born in Hoboken New Jersey, December 12, 1915, died May 14, 1998) is best known as the beloved singer of dozens of hit songs and as the leader of the Rat Pack, alongside Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin, Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop, in the Las Vegas heist movie Ocean's 11 (1960). Frank Sinatra starred in musicals like On The Town (1949) with Gene Kelley, Guys and Dolls (1955) with Marlon Brando, High Society (1956) with Bing Crosby and Grace Kelly, Pal Joey (1957) with Rita Hayworth and Kim Novak. He received critical acclaim for his acting in movies like From Here to Eternity (1953) by Fred Zinneman, The Man with the Golden Arm (1955) by Otto Preminger, Some Came Running (1958) by Vincent Minnelli, The Manchurian Candidate (1962) by John Frankenheimer.

