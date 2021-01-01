Fred Astaire (born Frederick Austerlitz in Omaha, Nebraska, May 10, 1899, died June 22, 1987) is the most celebrated actor, singer, dancer and choreographer of American musicals. He starred with Ginger Rogers in The Gay Divorcee (1934), Roberta (1935), Top Hat (1935), Swing Time (1936), Shall We Dance (1937), with Eleanor Powell in Broadway Melody of 1940, with Rita Hayworth in You’ll Never Get Rich (1941) and You Were Never Lovelier (1942), with Bing Crosby in Holiday Inn (1942), with Judy Garland in Easter Parade (1948), with Jane Powell in Royal Wedding (1951) by Stanley Donen, with Cyd Charisse in The Band Wagon (1953) and Silk Stockings (1957), with Leslie Caron in Daddy Long Legs (1955), with Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face (1957).

