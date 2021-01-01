Golden Globes logo

Fred Astaire (born Frederick Austerlitz in Omaha, Nebraska, May 10, 1899, died June 22, 1987) is the most celebrated actor, singer, dancer and choreographer of American musicals. He starred with Ginger Rogers in The Gay Divorcee (1934), Roberta (1935), Top Hat (1935), Swing Time (1936), Shall We Dance (1937), with Eleanor Powell in Broadway Melody of 1940, with Rita Hayworth in You’ll Never Get Rich (1941) and You Were Never Lovelier (1942), with Bing Crosby in Holiday Inn (1942), with Judy Garland in Easter Parade (1948), with Jane Powell in Royal Wedding (1951) by Stanley Donen, with Cyd Charisse in The Band Wagon (1953) and Silk Stockings (1957), with Leslie Caron in Daddy Long Legs (1955), with Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face (1957).

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence-Fred Astaire, 1961 by Philip Berk

1975 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
The Towering Inferno

1961 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Fred Astaire

1951 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Three Little Words

1969 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Finian's Rainbow

1962 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Pleasure of His Company, The

1960 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
On The Beach
