Fred MacMurray

Frederick MacMurray (born in Kankakee, Illinois, August 30, 1908, died November 5, 1991) acted with Katharine Hepburn in Alice Adams (1935), with Claudette Colbert in The Gilded Lily (1935), with Carol Lombard in Swing High, Swing Low (1937) and True Confession (1937), with Joan Crawford in Above Suspicion (1943), with Barbara Stanwyck in Remember the Night (1940) by Preston Sturges, Double Indemnity (1944) directed by Billy Wilder from the 1943 novel by James M. Cain and There’s Always Tomorrow (1956) by Douglas Sirk, with Shirley MacLaine and Jack Lemmon in The Apartment (1960) by Billy Wilder. He acted in dramas like The Caine Mutiny (1954) and comedies like The Absent-Minded Professor (1961). On television he starred in the series My Three Sons (1965-1972).

1962 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Absent-Minded Professor, The
