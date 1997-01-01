Fred Schepisi

Golden Globes logo

Frederic Schepisi (born in Melbourne, Australia, December 26, 1939) directed movies like Plenty (1985) and A Cry in the Dark (1988) with Meryl Streep, Roxanne (1987) with Steve Martin, The Russia House (1990) with Sean Connery and Michelle Pfeiffer from the 1989 novel by John le Carré, Six Degrees of Separation (1993) with Will Smith, I.Q. (1994) with Meg Ryan, Fierce Creatures (1997), Words and Pictures (2012) with Juliette Binoche and Clive Owen.

On television, he directed Empire Falls (2005) from the 2001 novel by Richard Russo.

2006 Winner

2006 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
Empire Falls

1989 Nominee

1989 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Cry in the Dark, A
