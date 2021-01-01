Golden Globes logo

Fredric March

3 Nominations
1 Wins

Frederic March (born Ernest Frederick Bickel in Racine, Wisconsin, August 31, 1897, died April 14, 1975) acted in movies like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1930), directed by Robert Mamoulian from the 1886 novella by Robert Louis Stevenson, Design for Living (1933) directed by Ernest Lubitsch from the 1932 play by Noël Coward, Anna Karenina (1935) with Greta Garbo from the 1877 novel by Leo Tolstoy, A Star Is Born (1937) with Janet Gaynor directed by William Wellman, The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) by William Wyler, Death of a Salesman (1951) directed by László Benedek from the 1949 play by Arthur Miller, Middle of the Night (1959) with Kim Novak, Inherit the Wind (1960) by Stanley Kramer with Spencer Tracy, Seven Days in May (1964) by John Frankenheimer with Burt Lancaster and Kirk Douglas.

1952 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Death of a Salesman (1951)

1965 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Seven Days In May

1960 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Middle of the Night
