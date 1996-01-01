Golden Globes logo

Gabourey Sidibe

1 Nominations

Gaboury Sidibe (born May 6, 1983 in Brooklyn, New York) made her acting debut in Precious (2009) directed by Lee Daniels from the 1996 novel Push by Sapphire. On television she acted in The Big C (2010-2013) with Laura Linney, American Horror Story: Coven, Freak Show, Hotel (2013-2016) created by Ryan Murphy. She acts in Empire (2015-2016) and Difficult People (2015-2016).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Precious: Based on the novel Push by Sapphire
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.