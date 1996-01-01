Gabourey Sidibe

Gaboury Sidibe (born May 6, 1983 in Brooklyn, New York) made her acting debut in Precious (2009) directed by Lee Daniels from the 1996 novel Push by Sapphire. On television she acted in The Big C (2010-2013) with Laura Linney, American Horror Story: Coven, Freak Show, Hotel (2013-2016) created by Ryan Murphy. She acts in Empire (2015-2016) and Difficult People (2015-2016).