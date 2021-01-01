Gary Cooper (born Frank Cooper in Helena, Montana, May 7, 1901, died May 13, 1961) acted in silent movies like Wings (1927) with Clara Bow, in talking pictures like The Virginian (1929) directed by Victor Fleming from the 1902 novel by Owen Wister, Morocco (1930) by Joseph von Sternberg with Marlene Dietrich, A Farewell to Arms (1932) directed by Frank Borzage from the 1929 novel by Ernest Hemingway. He was directed by Ernst Lubitsch in Design for Living (1933), by William Wellman in Beau Geste (1939), by Frank Capra in Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) and Meet John Doe (1941) with Barbara Stanwyck, by Howard Hawks in Sergeant York (1941), by Fred Zinnemann in High Noon (1952) with Grace Kelly, by William Wyler in Friendly Persuasion (1956), by Billy Wilder in Love in the Afternoon (1956) with Audrey Hepburn. He acted with Ingrid Bergman in For Whom the Bell Tolls (1943) from the 1940 novel by Ernest Hemingway, with Patricia Neal in The Fountainhead (1949) from the 1943 novel by Ayn Rand.