Virginia “Geena” Davis (born January 31, 1956 in Wareham, Massachusetts) acted with Dustin Hoffman in Tootsie (1982) by Sydney Polloack, with Jeff Goldblum in The Fly (1986) by David Cronenberg, with Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice (1988) by Tim Burton, with William Hurt in The Accidental Tourist (1988) by Lawrence Kasdan, with Susan Sarandon in Thelma & Louise (1991) by Ridley Scott, with Tom Hanks in A League of Their Own (1991) by Penny Marshall, with Andy Garcia in Hero (1992) by Stephen Frears, with Michael Keaton in Speechless (1994) by Ron Underwood, with Matthew Modine in Cutthroat Island (1995) and with Samuel Jackson in The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996) both directed by Renny Harlin, with Hugh Laurie in Stuart Little (1999). On television Davis played a US President in Commander in Chief (2005).