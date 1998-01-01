Virginia “Gena” Rowlands (born June 19, 1930 in Madison, Wisconsin) acted in movies directed by her husband John Cassavetes, Faces (1968), Minnie and Moskowitz (1971), A Woman Under the Influence (1974), Opening Night (1977), Gloria (1980), Love Streams (1984). She acted in Another Woman (1988) by Woody Allen, Hope Floats (1998) by Forest Whitaker, Playing by Heart (1998) with Sean Connery, The Skeleton Key (2005), Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks (2014). She was directed by her son Nick Cassavetes in Unhook the Stars (1996) and The Notebook (2004).

On television Rowlands acted in An Early Frost (1985), The Betty Ford Story (1987), Hysterical Blindness (2002) by Mira Nair.