Virginia “Gena” Rowlands (born June 19, 1930 in Madison, Wisconsin) acted in movies directed by her husband John Cassavetes, Faces (1968), Minnie and Moskowitz (1971), A Woman Under the Influence (1974), Opening Night (1977), Gloria (1980), Love Streams (1984). She acted in Another Woman (1988) by Woody Allen, Hope Floats (1998) by Forest Whitaker, Playing by Heart (1998) with Sean Connery, The Skeleton Key (2005), Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks (2014). She was directed by her son Nick Cassavetes in Unhook the Stars (1996) and The Notebook (2004).

On television Rowlands acted in An Early Frost (1985), The Betty Ford Story (1987), Hysterical Blindness (2002) by Mira Nair.

1988 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Betty Ford Story, The

1975 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Woman Under The Influence, A

2003 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Hysterical Blindness

1993 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Crazy In Love

1986 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
An Early Frost

1984 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Thursday's Child

1981 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Gloria

1978 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Opening Night
