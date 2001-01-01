Born in California on January 30, 1930, Gene Hackman played Warren Beatty’s brother in Bonnie and Clyde (1967) by Arthur Penn, starred in The French Connection (1971) by William Friedkin, and The Conversation (1974) by Francis Coppola. He acted opposite Al Pacino in Scarecrow (1973), Gene Wilder in Young Frankenstein (1974) by Mel Brooks, Warren Beatty in Reds (1981), Nick Nolte in Under Fire (1983) by Roger Spottiswoode, Barbara Hershey in Hoosiers (1986), Kevin Costner in No Way Out (1987) by Roger Donaldson, Willem Dafoe in Mississippi Burning (1988) by Alan Parker. He was Lex Luthor in Superman (1978) by Richard Donner with Christopher Reeves. He acted in Postcards from the Edge (1990) by Mike Nichols, Class Action (1991) by Michael Apted, Unforgiven (1992) by Clint Eastwood, with Tom Cruise in The Firm (1993) by Sydney Pollack, with Sharon Stone in The Quick and the Dead (1995) by Sam Raimi, with Denzel Washington in Crimson Tide (1995) by Tony Scott, with Owen Wilson in Behind Enemy Lines (2001), with Sigourney Weaver in The Heartbreakers (2001), with Anjelica Huston in The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) by Wes Anderson.

