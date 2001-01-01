Golden Globes logo

Born in California on January 30, 1930, Gene Hackman played Warren Beatty’s brother in Bonnie and Clyde (1967) by Arthur Penn, starred in The French Connection (1971) by William Friedkin, and The Conversation (1974) by Francis Coppola. He acted opposite Al Pacino in Scarecrow (1973), Gene Wilder in Young Frankenstein (1974) by Mel Brooks, Warren Beatty in Reds (1981), Nick Nolte in Under Fire (1983) by Roger Spottiswoode, Barbara Hershey in Hoosiers (1986), Kevin Costner in No Way Out (1987) by Roger Donaldson, Willem Dafoe in Mississippi Burning (1988) by Alan Parker. He was Lex Luthor in Superman (1978) by Richard Donner with Christopher Reeves. He acted in Postcards from the Edge (1990) by Mike Nichols, Class Action (1991) by Michael Apted, Unforgiven (1992) by Clint Eastwood, with Tom Cruise in The Firm (1993) by Sydney Pollack, with Sharon Stone in The Quick and the Dead (1995) by Sam Raimi, with Denzel Washington in Crimson Tide (1995) by Tony Scott, with Owen Wilson in Behind Enemy Lines (2001), with Sigourney Weaver in The Heartbreakers (2001), with Anjelica Huston in The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) by Wes Anderson.

Read Gene Hackman by Elisa Leonelli

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Gene Hackman, 2003 by Philip Berk

 

2003 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Gene Hackman

2002 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Royal Tenenbaums, The

1993 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Unforgiven

1972 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
French Connection, The

1989 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Mississippi Burning

1986 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Twice in a Lifetime

1984 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Under Fire

1976 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
French Connection II

1975 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Conversation, The
