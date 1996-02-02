Golden Globes logo

Gene Kelly

3 Nominations
1 Wins

Eugene Curran Kelly, born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 23, 1912, died February 2, 1996, was a dance teacher in his family’s school, a choreographer and a dancer on Broadway, before dancing in Hollywood musicals, like For Me and My Gal (1942) by Busby Berkeley with Judy Garland, Cover Girl (1944) by Charles Vidor with Rita Hayworth, Anchors Aweigh (1945) with Frank Sinatra, The Pirate (1948) by Vincent Minnelli with Judy Garland. He was choreographer and star of An American in Paris (1951) with Leslie Caron and Brigadoon (1954) with Syd Charisse, both directed by Vincent Minnelli, choreographer, star and co-director with Stanley Donen of On the Town (1949) and Singin' in the Rain (1952). Kelly later directed Hello, Dolly! (1969) with Barbra Streisand.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1981 Winner

1981 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Gene Kelly

1958 Winner

1958 Winner

Promoting International Understanding
Happy Road, The

1970 Nominee

1970 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Hello, Dolly!

1952 Nominee

1952 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
An American In Paris
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.